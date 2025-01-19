Donald Trump Celebrates Saving TikTok While Social Media Users Claim Shutdown Was PR Stunt

Play video content Fox News

Donald Trump's taking credit for keeping TikTok alive ... but, people online aren't buying it -- accusing the 47th POTUS and the social media app of a PR stunt.

Here's the deal ... Trump hopped onstage during his victory rally Sunday -- one of the many events celebrating his election victory over the weekend ahead of Monday's official inauguration.

During the speech, Trump talked TikTok ... mentioning how he used the app to win the 2024 election -- claiming it helped him win the youth vote. Trump did win over more voters in the 18-29 age bracket -- and, he even gained more votes from 18-29-year-old men than Kamala Harris.

Trump says his administration has no choice but to save TikTok to save so many people's jobs ... and, that's exactly what he's doing by forcing joint ownership of the venture on ByteDance.

Play video content TMZ.com

DJT explains the TikTok needs federal approval ... and, they won't get it without joint ownership -- an offer they can't refuse, basically.

But, while Donald Trump and some online are lauding him as the savior of the popular social media app a whole bunch of people are calling the reversal a total PR move

Check out some of the comments ... the basic argument is that the ban lasted basically no time -- and, many are pointing to Trump's cozy relationship with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, who is set to attend the inauguration, as further evidence.

And, many are pointing out Trump originally pushed to ban the app in 2020 ... and, now he's sharply reversed course.

As you know ... TikTok temporarily went offline -- but, when Trump promised to extend the moratorium on the band Monday with an executive order, the app reversed course. American users can currently post videos to the site.