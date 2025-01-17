TikTokers GloZell Green & Tay Zonday Share Concerns About TikTok Ban

Play video content TMZ.com

TikTokers may lose a serious stream of revenue soon ... the social media site is set to be banned in the U.S. on Sunday, and many content creators are freaking out.

We caught up with GloZell Green and Tay Zonday -- a pair of popular YouTubers who have transitioned into social media stars ... and, they both admitted they're concerned about the scheduled ban.

Green tells us she uses TikTok not just to put her content out there but to advertise her brands as well ... and, if the platform is banned, GloZell says she may lose out on a whole lot of revenue.

She says she's got a makeup line that's massively helped by her social media presence ... but, without TikTok Shop, it's going to be harder for fans to buy -- affecting both herself and her employees.

Tay Zonday says he doesn't have as many eggs in his TikTok basket ... but, he still knows the loss of the site will affect him -- and, he says he hopes the government can figure out a way to save it.

President Joe Biden has basically passed the issue along to incoming President Donald Trump ... so, we also asked if each star thinks Trump might be able to save the site -- and, ya gotta hear their answers -- sounds like they don't think you should count out DJT.

ICYMI ... the Supreme Court upheld the law banning the popular social media app today -- noting the law is constitutional, so the ban is set to begin Sunday, the day before Trump's inauguration.

