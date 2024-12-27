Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court To Delay Upcoming TikTok Ban

Donald Trump is urging the Supreme Court to pause the upcoming TikTok ban.

A new law is set to go into effect Jan. 19 -- the day before Trump is inaugurated for his second presidency -- and it requires TikTok be sold by its Chinese parent company or be shut down.

Trump's lawyer, John Sauer, filed a brief Friday saying DJT requests SCOTUS consider delaying the upcoming change ... at least until Trump is in office.

In the docs, Trump says he wants "the opportunity to pursue a political resolution of the questions at issue in the case."

Trump says he's a consummate deal-maker with the expertise needed to fix the problem ... and he says he has "the electoral mandate and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns."

Of course, Trump is big on using social media -- he used to be super active on Twitter before starting his own Truth Social platform -- and has nearly 15 million followers on TikTok. The brief claims Trump "is one of the most powerful, prolific and influential users of social media in history."

In separate briefs filed Friday, the government defended the new law ... citing concerns the Chinese government could influence the company and create a national security concern.

Naturally, TikTok opposes the ban ... the platform says a ban would violate the First Amendment.