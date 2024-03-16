James Charles Goes On Expletive-Filled Tirade Against Congress Over TikTok Ban

Congress' potential TikTok ban isn't sitting right with some people ... especially influencers it's going to affect like James Charles -- who absolutely trashed the government.

The controversial social media star was at the 35th annual GLAAD Awards and -- while walking the red carpet -- he was asked about the potential TikTok ban that just passed through the House of Representatives.

“We’re starving. People are dying. People are in jail for marijuana charges. We’re in a war that we should not be in...and TikTok is our most pressing concern? I don’t think so.”



— James Charles on the TikTok ban bill pic.twitter.com/3Wk8tsdQOv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2024 @PopCrave

Charles didn't mince words ... doing on an expletive-laden tirade that's sorta taking social media by storm at the moment where he laments the number of issues the U.S. is facing -- and makes it clear he doesn't think TikTok is one of them.

JC points out that the TikTok bill is relatively new to the discussion table ... whereas lots of other bills have languished in front of the governing body for years.

James says -- if nothing else -- that should show people Congress really can get things done ... but, only when it's something that truly benefits them.

Charles says this is exactly why people need to get out and vote ... especially important given that it's an election year, he says.

U.S. House PASSES bill forcing on requiring TikTok to divest from China or face U.S. ban, 352-65.

As we reported ... the bill calls upon ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to sell off the social media platform or lose access to the American market anyway -- and it passed in a rare bipartisan landslide, moving to the Senate on the back of a 352 to 65 vote.

Anyhoo, Charles' reaction to the bill's passing is generating some buzz online ... and -- while most people agree he's in the right -- many of them are giving him kudos begrudgingly ... oftentimes making it clear they're not big fans of his.

You know the government is so bad when James Charles has a point