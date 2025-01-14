MrBeast in Talks to Become Partner in Potential TikTok Ownership Group

MrBeast, one of social media's biggest stars, has the chance to become a part-owner in one of the world's most popular social media platforms.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, and his team are in convos with multiple parties who've expressed interest in buying TikTok.

We're told the way wealthy investor groups see it ... if they end up acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok, they'll need someone to help maintain and expand the business. With MrBeast's unique success on social media, he could be a great partner.

Per our sources familiar with the ongoing conversations, MrBeast would hypothetically invest in the company and secure equity, becoming a minority owner. But, it's premature to speculate how much ownership he would have.

On Monday night, MrBeast took to X -- offering to buy TikTok so it doesn't get banned in the U.S. He gave an update earlier today, saying billionaires have been reaching out to him.

To be clear, no deal between MrBeast and potential ownership groups has materialized. There is also a decent chance TikTok's parent, ByteDance, won't sell to anyone in the U.S.