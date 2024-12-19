MrBeast Didn't Get Special Treatment at Pyramids, Filmed After Hours

MrBeast is being defended by a renowned Egyptian archaeologist ... who clarified the YouTuber didn’t spend the night at the Great Pyramids of Giza while filming for an upcoming video.

Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass, the country's former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, tells TMZ that MrBeast did pay a small fee to film in the Pyramids for 7 days in early December -- but made it clear to us that no amount of cash would've let them sleep inside the ancient structures.

Play video content TMZ.com

Instead, Dr. Hawass tells us the YouTuber was allowed to shoot his project in the Pyramids once public touring was concluded each day, and then would go sleep at a camp set up 3 to 5 miles away. We're told this is standard protocol for folks looking to film at the Pyramids -- so, there was no special treatment going on for MrBeast.

Dr. Hawass spoke to us in reference to a TikTok clip that went viral this week, where MrBeast shared his plans with podcaster Noah Lyles about getting permission to explore the Pyramids for 100 hours.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

But MrBeast's trip has already gone down -- he arrived in Cairo on December 4th for a 7-day filming spree -- when Dr. Hawass tells us he joined the YouTube star to film scenes exploring the Sphinx and the chambers inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.