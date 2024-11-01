MrBeast Internal Investigation Finds Grooming Claims Are Baseless

The internal investigation MrBeast commissioned after his longtime co-host Ava Kris Tyson was hit with serious grooming allegations found no evidence of such claims ... but the probe did turn up some isolated instances of workplace harassment and misconduct.

MrBeast hired Alex Spiro from the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to investigate his company back in July, following sexual misconduct allegations ... and, after reviewing millions of documents and conducting interviews with current and former employees, the firm concluded that allegations of pedophilia, grooming, and child porn involving company employees and minors were without basis.

Spiro's report, obtained by TMZ, says the sexual misconduct allegations were "soundly rejected, including by alleged victims."

As we reported ... MrBeast paid for the third-party investigation after Ava was accused of grooming a young fan ... namely, by allegedly sending him inappropriate messages when he was only 13.

Spiro says the law firm conducted 39 interviews with current and former MrBeast employees and pored over 4.5 million documents collected from phones, emails, Telegram, Discord, WhatsApp and Slack.

The report says investigators didn't find any evidence MrBeast's company knowingly employed a registered sex offender, as had been alleged.

However, the report says the review found several isolated instances of workplace harassment and misconduct ... though Spiro says MrBeast's company took "swift and appropriate" action, including disciplining and firing certain individuals.

Spiro says MrBeast's company grew so fast it sometimes failed to have proper policies and practices in place ... but he says the company is committed to implementing changes to ensure the company has the right policies in place moving forward.