Livvy Dunne, Paul Brothers, Kai Cenat Among Forbes' Top Content Creators

The top content creators of the past year have been announced ... and notable sports figures like Livvy Dunne, the Paul brothers and Flau'jae Johnson made the cut -- thanks to their fat wallets and huge audiences!!

The list dropped on Monday ... with Forbes taking every influencer's follower count, engagement rates and lucrative earnings over the past year into consideration when coming up with the rankings.

Logan Paul was the first athlete to make it into the upper tier of the top 50 ... securing 12th place thanks to his WWE career and brands like Prime, Lunchly and his clothing company.

According to the outlet, the 29-year-old made $9.8 million this year.

His brother, Jake, was right below him at No. 13 ... with $13.6 million in earnings from his betting app Betr, his W body care brand and, of course, his boxing career, which includes his Most Valuable Promotions.

Internet superstar Kai Cenat -- who set a record of 712,600 viewers on a live stream -- came in at No. 24 for earning $8.5 million. He was the first streamer to partner with Nike ... and signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Rumble.

Livvy -- one of the biggest star college athletes right now -- is 31st on the list after generating $3.9 million from her NIL deals, which made her the top-earning female in college sports.

Right below Dunne is LSU hoops star Flau'jae Johnson at No. 37 ... as she signed a multi-million deal with Roc Nation, as well as several NIL partnerships. She reportedly earned $7 million.

Gamers Andre "Typical Gamer" Rebelo (No. 15) and Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff (No. 25) also made the list.

Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 spot went to MrBeast ... who generated $85 million and has over 500 million followers on social media.