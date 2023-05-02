Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe Dominate Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes List

In the top spot is 38-year-old Ronaldo -- who parted ways with Manchester United in November to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in January. The superstar raked in $136 million total on and off the field over the past 12 months.

Coming in at second and third on the list are Messi and Mbappé, respectively. Messi earned $130 million ... while 24-year-old Mbappé -- the only athlete under 30 to grace the top 10 -- pocketed $120 million.

King James is in the top five yet again at fourth on the list, earning $119.5 million. Meanwhile, Steph Curry ($100.4 million) and Kevin Durant ($89.1 million) are the only two other NBA players to make the top 10.

Canelo Álvarez is the lone boxer in the top 10 -- the 58-2-2 Mexican-born fighter made $100 million pounding on opponents inside the ring ... and an additional $10 million out of competition.

Two of golf's biggest names, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, proved the LIV money is real ... with DJ earning $107 million, and Phil earning $106 million.

Finally, Roger Federer -- who's won 20 Grand Slam men's single's titles in his career -- held it down for his respective sport ... as he was the only tennis star to make the top 10, earning $95.1 million.