Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe Dominate Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes List

Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappé Soccer Stars Dominate Highest-Paid Athletes List
5/2/2023 2:38 PM PT
Soccer reigned supreme once again when it came to lining pockets in 2022 ... with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé making the most money out of all athletes, according to Forbes' annual list -- and LeBron James and Stephen Curry rounding out the top five.
In the top spot is 38-year-old Ronaldo -- who parted ways with Manchester United in November to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in January. The superstar raked in $136 million total on and off the field over the past 12 months.
Coming in at second and third on the list are Messi and Mbappé, respectively. Messi earned $130 million ... while 24-year-old Mbappé -- the only athlete under 30 to grace the top 10 -- pocketed $120 million.
King James is in the top five yet again at fourth on the list, earning $119.5 million. Meanwhile, Steph Curry ($100.4 million) and Kevin Durant ($89.1 million) are the only two other NBA players to make the top 10.
Canelo Álvarez is the lone boxer in the top 10 -- the 58-2-2 Mexican-born fighter made $100 million pounding on opponents inside the ring ... and an additional $10 million out of competition.
Two of golf's biggest names, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, proved the LIV money is real ... with DJ earning $107 million, and Phil earning $106 million.
Finally, Roger Federer -- who's won 20 Grand Slam men's single's titles in his career -- held it down for his respective sport ... as he was the only tennis star to make the top 10, earning $95.1 million.
Forbes' highest-paid athletes list always generates discussion about who the biggest stars in sports are ... and like Jay-Z famously said, "Men lie, women lie, numbers don't!"