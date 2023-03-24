Jay-Z's Net Worth Soars to $2.5 Billion, According to Forbes
3/24/2023 8:08 AM PT
Jay-Z is still very much a business, mannnn ... according to Forbes, the Roc Nation rapper is now worth a jaw-dropping $2.5 billion following the sale of his alcohol brand.
The updated ranking from Friday makes Hov the 1,203rd richest person in the world.
Back in February, Jay sold his 50% stake of his D’USSÉ cognac back to its parent company Bacardi for a reported $750 million after a tense court battle ... and still retains sizeable ownership in the brand.
Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is still the richest person in the world with a net worth of $216.1 billion ... but bragging rights for the most-paid rapper currently sit with Jigga.
Not only that, Billboard recently named him "The Best Rapper Of All-Time," and he holds the most Grammys for a rapper with 24.
Lil Wayne recently disputed Jay's title with open regard -- and gained support from respected personality Angie Martinez -- but given the stack of Hov's #1's, that could be a highly contested debate.