Logan Paul, KSI Laugh Off Lunchly Mold Concerns ... Haters Use Us For Clicks!!!

Logan Paul and KSI don't seem too worried about the alleged mold issue with their new Lunchly meal products ... brushing off the outrage and chalking it up to people using them for clout.

The foes-turned-business partners -- as well as YouTube juggernaut MrBeast -- came under fire this week ... after a number of consumers claimed they found spoiled mozzarella when trying out the pizza option of the trio's new venture.

Influencer Rosanna Pansino was at the forefront of the backlash ... after she set out to compare Lunchly and the already-popular Lunchables in a video review -- but shifted gears when she discovered fungus growing in the shredded cheese.

The clip quickly made rounds ... and when Logan and KSI addressed the matter on the latest episode of "Impaulsive," they made it seem like it's not a big deal.

KSI started off by explaining he used to have a "lowkey crush" on Rosanna years ago ... but said when it comes to criticizing their product, "she can do her thing, man."

Logan then mentioned the "I like my cheese moldy, bro" quip Rosanna made in her vid ... and they busted out laughing.

KSI claimed Rosanna had to have been over the moon about the bad dairy ... adding, "When she saw that, she must've been jumping. She must've been like YES, YES, OH MY GOD!!"

Logan agreed ... saying any Lunchly criticism is a sure-fire way to attract a buzz.

"It is a guaranteed way to get a s***load of attention," he said. "Even Lunchly now -- Lunchly's in. Like, man, you wanna say something, get some likes? Just tweet about Lunchly."