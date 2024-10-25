FDA Receiving Complaints Over Logan Paul, KSI, MrBeast's Lunchly Meals

Logan Paul, KSI and MrBeast's moldy Lunchly fiasco is on the FDA's radar ... with the agency telling TMZ Sports it has received numerous complaints surrounding the internet superstars' most recent business venture.

The Food and Drug Administration says as of Friday, more than 10 consumers have reported issues with the product ... including one that cited an illness that might be linked to the Lunchables alternative.

The FDA said it is currently reviewing all submissions ... and will provide updates as it determines whether issuing an advisory is necessary to protect public health.

The agency noted its food producers' responsibilities to follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices regulations to make sure items are safe ... and if they don't, appropriate action will be taken.

As we previously reported, the issue stems from several consumers claiming Lunchly's pizza version had moldy cheese ... including influencer Rosanna Pansino, who discovered the fungus during a review of the product.

A representative for the company tells us ... "All Lunchly products go through a stringent review process to ensure the quality and safety of its products. That process consists of multiple inspections and approvals, including that of the USDA, before any product can even leave the manufacturing facility."

