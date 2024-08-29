Nina Agdal Sues Online Troll For Defaming Her and Fiancé Logan Paul

Nina Agdal ain't playin' with online trolls ... 'cause she just sued a social media influencer for making false and defamatory accusations about her.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Agdal says Hassan Haider repeatedly published a fabricated narrative online in August and September 2023, in which he falsely claimed he banged her in a bathroom after waving a bag of cocaine in front of her.

She says Haider concocted the tale that he met the swimsuit model at an L.A. bar and claims she basically traded sex for drugs with him in a public restroom.

Agdal says Haider also live streamed his lies and then published a YouTube video containing his untruths.

Furthermore, Agdal says, Haider's motivation was to increase his online profile by capitalizing on a well-publicized campaign to harass her.

She says Haider also targeted her as part of a smear campaign launched by MMA star Dillon Danis to drum up press for his fight against her fiancé, Logan Paul in October 2023.

Ahead of the fight, Danis kicked things off by bullying Agdal in messages posted to his X and Instagram accounts. Those messages were viewed billions of times just on X alone, according to the suit.

Agdal is suing for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more ... she's seeking unspecified damages.