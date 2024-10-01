Logan Paul, KSI Send Truckload of Prime Hydration To N.C. For Hurricane Relief

Logan Paul and KSI are doing their part to help out with Hurricane Helene relief ... sending a whole truckload of their Prime Hydration drink to those affected by the devastating storm.

North Carolina resident Shawn Hendrix -- who has made appearances in several MrBeast challenges -- shared footage of the generous effort ... saying he made a phone call on Monday in hopes of having some Prime product shipped to folks in the hardest-hit areas -- and the company delivered in less than 24 hours.

Huge shout out to @LoganPaul @KSI and all the amazing people @PrimeHydrate you got an entire truck load of prime to the hardest hit area of North Carolinas in record time! #hurricanehelene pic.twitter.com/fp58YprvvQ — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) October 1, 2024 @TheShawnHendrix

"I do not know how you got this up here so fast, but thank you guys," Hendrix said on X.

"This is huge. Something up here to drink is everything to these guys that are working, so I just wanted to personally thank you for getting this up here to us."

Hendrix shared his thanks while standing in front of several crates of the popular drink ... and he was amazed by how they were able to get the product to one of the toughest parts of the state to access due to all the wreckage.

Paul acknowledged Hendrix's gratitude ... saying, "Our pleasure, stay safe."