Hurricane Helene Saltwater Sparks Tesla Fire in Florida Garage on Video

Play video content

Hurricane Helene has ravaged the Southeastern United States, killing more than 95 people ... and flooding has even created dangerous fire hazards that caused at least one Tesla car to burst into flames.

Check out this shocking video ... the electric vehicle -- manufactured by Elon Musk's company -- was parked inside a Pinellas County, Florida garage that flooded with saltwater from the deadly storm.

Underneath the frame, the white car erupts in flames, and the blaze soon spreads, engulfing the entire automobile as smoke fills the cluttered garage.

Pinellas County officials released the footage as a public service announcement to electric car owners after the hurricane rolled into Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and other states, destroying homes and businesses and knocking out power.

"Electric Vehicles that have been flooded in saltwater can catch fire," the post reads.

Pinellas County officials warn electric car and bike owners not to charge or park their modes of transportation inside houses or garages, and to keep their EVs away from anything combustible.

As for the car that was burnt to a crisp, officials advised the owner to bring it to a dealership to have it inspected before trying to drive it again -- though this one is probably done.