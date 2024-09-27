Baker, Emily Mayfield Evacuate Amid Hurricane Helene, 'Community Got Pummeled'

Baker Mayfield's wife is providing an update after Hurricane Helene tore through the Southeast ... saying their family is safe and sound -- but her heart breaks for those less fortunate.

Emily Mayfield revealed their status in a social media post ... saying it was terrifying to experience the unknowns leading up to the violent storm, and they ultimately decided to get the Buccaneers quarterback, their baby girl and their dog out of the Tampa area on Thursday.

"Our sweet, sweet community got pummeled, but even that doesn't compare to the people up North who took this storm head on," Emily said. "It's unfathomable."

Emily was thankful their home was also protected during the storm ... and she's now praying for anyone dealing with the aftermath.

"Time to come together and help each other out. I have faith in this community."

At least 30 were reported dead (including seven in Tampa and Pinellas County) following the Category 4 storm ... and millions across several states are without power.

The Mayfields moved to Florida after he joined the Bucs before the 2023-24 season. He later signed a three-year, $100 million deal to remain with the franchise.