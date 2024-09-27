Fox News Meteorologist Saves Woman From Hurricane Helene Flood

Play video content Fox News

A Fox News meteorologist got more involved in his subject than he originally planned ... dragging a woman from her car on a flooded Georgia street to safety -- and, the camera got it all on video.

Bob Van Dillen who is down in Georgia covering Hurricane Helene -- joined "Fox & Friends" Friday morning for a live report on the floods currently plaguing Atlanta.

During the appearance, the 'F&F' team played a clip from earlier this morning ... showing BVD wading through water up to his chest with a woman on his back and emerging on stable ground.

According to the team, Van Dillen was reporting about a woman who drove right into the floodwaters ... when he cut his report short to dive in and save the distressed woman.

He says she was panicking when he reached the car, continuously screaming while still buckled into her seat. Eventually, he convinced her to roll down her window to lessen the pressure on the door and pulled her out.

Van Dillen admits the woman he helped was doing the right thing -- you're not supposed to try and get out of your car in these situations -- but, emergency services are stretched thin ... and, Bob says he couldn't just sit by and hope they got to her in time after he called 911.

Worth noting ... the Fox crew mentions Van Dillen's a surfer -- so, he knows how to read the water, and took a calculated risk. So, don't try this at home, kids!

Hurricane Helene has reportedly killed at least seven people in the Southeast United States, knocking out power in many cities ... though the worst of it should be over as the storm's been downgraded from a Category 4 to a tropical storm.