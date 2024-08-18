Cocaine Stashes Wash Up on FL Shores After Hurricane Debby

Now THIS is a storm surge -- more than 100 pounds of coke washed up along Florida's shores in the wake of Hurricane Debby.

While Debby did not make a direct hit on the Sunshine State, she did stir several narcotics stashes that ended up on or near Florida beaches -- including 70 pounds of cocaine packages in the Florida Keys village of Islamorada.

Authorities say a total of 25 packages -- valued at more than $1 million -- were found by a good Samaritan ... and a week later another batch of the coco turned up near Everglades City.

The Collier County Sheriff says the 25 kilos were found floating among mangroves on the Gulf of Mexico.

Cops think the coke had been in the water for a long time because some of the packages had barnacles. We're guessing that wouldn't hurt the estimated street value of $625,000.

Law enforcement knows smugglers intentionally make drops at predetermined spots, where the drugs are supposed to be retrieved by other smugglers or dealers.

Hurricanes tend to throw a wrench in the works, though, as the rough seas can push the drugs way off target.