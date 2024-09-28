Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper, Wife Donate $3 Million to Hurricane Helene Relief

David Tepper's using his sports teams to help people rebuild their lives ... committing $3 million alongside his wife Nicole, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The investment adviser and his better half made the donation through the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation ... saying they were partnering with the two fanchises to support relief efforts across the Carolinas.

The funds will go to both short-term and long-term goals, according to a press release ... essential since the region remains in a State of Emergency. Some of the money will go to food banks and pantries, local community foundations and other service providing agencies.

David and Nicole say they stand with those affected by the powerful hurricane ... adding this is their home too, and they're committed to providing critical resources to help out first responders.

David Tepper bought the Panthers back in 2018 for just north of $2 billion. A year later, Carolina was awarded the 30th MLS team, Charlotte FC, which began play in 2022.

That same year, DT married Nicole ... and, the two have really supported each other in the early years of franchise ownership.

Hurricane Helene has devastated the Southeast United States over the last few days ... with at least 50 people reportedly dead as of this morning.