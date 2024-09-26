Bryce Young Embraced Andy Dalton After Panthers' Win

Bryce Young might be out of the job, but he's still got love for the guy who replaced him ... sharing a special moment with Andy Dalton after the Carolina Panthers' first win of the season.

The NFL Films cameras captured the pair of quarterbacks embracing in the locker room after Dalton's stellar Week 3 performance ... despite things not going his way, Young's keeping positive through it all.

The two exchanged a few words ... although Young's message was drowned out by all their teammates celebrating the big victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton had a lot to be happy about -- he threw for more than 300 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first start of the season.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters earlier this week Dalton is the guy that gives them the best chance to win ... and he'll be under center against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.