Panthers Bench Bryce Young For Andy Dalton After 0-2 Start

Bryce Young has been booted to the bench after stumbling out the gates to start the 2024-25 season ... with the Carolina Panthers reportedly shifting to veteran quarterback Andy Dalton under center.

The reports of the change came out minutes ago ... with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero saying the team is going with the 36-year-old Pro Bowler starting this week.

It's been nothing short of a disaster for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick ... he's thrown for just 245 yards, three interceptions and zero touchdowns in his first two outings.

It wasn't much better last season -- the 23-year-old former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar earned 2,877 yards, 11 TDs and 10 picks as the Panthers went 2-15. It would've landed the organization the top pick in the 2024 Draft ... had they not traded the pick to land Young in the first place.

According to the report, head coach Dave Canales made the decision after reviewing tape from Carolina's 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers ... and alerted the players of the switch as they prepare for a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dalton was a solid QB during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-19 ... earning a few Pro Bowl selections. But he's largely been relegated to mop-up duties since leaving the AFC North.