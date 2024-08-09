Carolina Panthers' Charter Plane Skids Off Runway In Charlotte

The Carolina Panthers had a pretty rough Thursday night ... not only did they drop their preseason opener to the New England Patriots -- when they arrived home, their plane slid off the runway.

It all happened at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when the team's Delta Airlines flight touched down at around 2:35 a.m. ET. The lift had been carrying the Panthers home from their 17-3 loss to Drake Maye and the Pats at Gillette Stadium.

The plane could be seen sliding off its mark -- and while the team was met with emergency vehicles following the scary landing, thankfully, no one reported injuries.

In a statement released to WCNC ... Delta said the right main gear of the plane slipped off the runway after a "normal arrival." Nearly 200 people were reported to be on board.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” Delta said.

Everyone was bussed back to the terminal following the incident. The Panthers did not issue any comment on the manner -- deferring to Delta's initial statement.