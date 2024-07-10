Adrian Wilson Said He Threatened To Kill Himself Amid Dispute W/ Wife, Cops Say

Former NFL star Adrian Wilson -- a five-time Pro Bowler -- told cops he broke multiple objects and threatened to kill himself during a heated argument with his wife before his arrest last month ... this according to police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department incident report, Wilson's family members accused the ex-Arizona Cardinals defensive back of flying off the handle at around 5 AM on June 1 at their Scottsdale, Ariz. residence.

Cops say Wilson's wife, Alicia, told them everything started after she found out he was having an affair. She stated she filled out legal separation paperwork from Wilson -- and left it in the guest house that he had been staying in.

In the docs, officers say Alicia told them that when Wilson found the papers ... he confronted her in her bedroom and "just lost it from there." She claimed Wilson threw and broke multiple objects -- including a lamp and an incense holder. She said Adrian also put his hands on her, and, at one point, choked her. She added that he called her a "liar," a "bitch" and a "whore" amid the dispute.

Cops say Alicia told them Wilson also grabbed a handgun from a safe, causing her to become afraid. She said she reminded him that there were children in the household ... but he responded, "F*** those kids."

Cops say Alicia told them she was able to get away from Wilson and flee from the home.

According to the documents, Adrian ultimately left the home as well ... and made multiple calls to people close to him indicating he was planning on killing himself.

However, a short time later, Wilson returned to the residence ... where cops were able to coax him to come out. He was placed in handcuffs and during an ensuing interview, authorities say the former football player fessed up to breaking things in Alicia's bedroom after discovering the separation papers. They say he also told them he did grab a gun from the safe -- but left the home almost immediately after.

"My mind just got super screwy at that point," cops say Wilson told them, "so I proceeded to leave the house."

Officials say Wilson admitted to telling his mother while he was out of the home that he was going to shoot himself. Wilson allegedly told them he had been depressed recently after being away from his family while working for the Carolina Panthers as the NFL team's Vice President of Player Personnel.

Cops say Wilson did deny, however, ever becoming physical with Alicia.

Wilson was ultimately taken into custody and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence-related charges of assault and disorderly conduct, as well as a charge for damaging property.

In the weeks following the arrest, Wilson left his role with the Panthers. It's not clear if the allegations against Wilson played a role in his departure.

Wilson played for the Cardinals form 2001 to 2012. In 2015, following his time on the field, he joined the Cards' front office ... eventually leaving for the Panthers gig in 2023.

