Ex-NFL Star Adrian Wilson Facing Domestic Violence Charges ... After Arrest In AZ

Former NFL star Adrian Wilson -- who just recently left his role as the Carolina Panthers' Vice President of Player Personnel -- is facing domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Arizona last month.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, authorities placed Wilson in custody at his home just after 6 AM on June 1. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available, though cops say he was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence-related charges of assault and disorderly conduct, as well as a charge for damaging property.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive back is due in court for a hearing on the matter on July 16.

It's unclear if the arrest played a role in the 44-year-old's recent departure from the Panthers ... the team said in a statement over the weekend simply, "Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers."

"Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment."

Wilson spent nearly the entirety of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, and shined ... recording 903 tackles, 27 interceptions, 25.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles. Following his playing days in 2015, he joined the franchise's front office -- and fulfilled various roles there, including co-interim general manager, until he bolted for the Panthers' gig in 2023.