Steelers' Cameron Sutton Suspended Eight Games Over March Arrest

Cameron Sutton will miss nearly half of the 2024 NFL season ... the league just revealed it's suspended the defensive back for eight games.

Roger Goodell's org. announced the punishment for the Steelers corner on Monday afternoon ... saying his involvement in a March 7 incident that ultimately led to his March 31 arrest violated the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The league did not elaborate on the ban further ... though it did say the 29-year-old -- who was just signed by Pittsburgh last month -- will be eligible for reinstatement starting on Oct. 29.

Cops initially accused Sutton of wrongdoing after they say a woman told them the football player had roughed her up during an early morning encounter in Hillsborough County, Fla.

Police claimed Sutton evaded them in the days after the alleged violent incident -- which prompted them to seek out the public's help to find him. Eventually, Sutton turned himself in.

Sutton was later charged with one count of misdemeanor battery ... though court records show he entered a pretrial diversion program to close out the case in April. Sutton was then signed by Pittsburgh -- where he began his career -- a few weeks later.

Sutton had previously spent the entirety of the 2023 season with the Lions ... but was cut by the team after they said they were made aware of the allegations against him.