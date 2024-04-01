NFL's Cameron Sutton Turns Himself In To Police

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has turned himself into police ... this after cops say he ran from them for several weeks.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office had been seeking to arrest the NFL player for most of last month ... after it said a woman claimed he roughed her up on March 7.

According to police, Sutton's attorney told cops on March 25 he intended to turn himself in ... and on Sunday, at around 8:24 PM, they say he did just that.

Video from the Orient Road Jail shows Sutton, 29, was wearing a white shirt and mustard-colored shorts when he arrived. He later donned what appeared to be an orange jumpsuit and took a mugshot.

Jail records show he was booked on a charge of felony domestic battery by strangulation ... and as of Monday morning, he remained behind bars.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man's gruesome actions."

Sutton -- who had just signed a 3-year, $33 million contract to join Detroit in 2023 -- was cut by the Lions on March 21, one day after they say they were made aware of the allegations against him.