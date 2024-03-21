Cameron Sutton Cut By Lions After Warrant For Arrest Issued

The Detroit Lions have released Cameron Sutton ... just one day after it was revealed cops are looking to arrest him following an alleged domestic violence incident in Florida.

The NFL org announced the roster decision on Thursday ... without providing any further comment.

As we previously reported, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office began looking for Sutton earlier this month ... after a woman alleged that back on March 7, he roughed her up during a violent encounter.

Police say despite attempts to call Sutton and locate him at his Pinellas County residence ... they haven't had any luck getting a hold of him -- and they're now seeking the public's help to find him.

If and when he's caught, the HCSO said in a statement he's facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Sutton -- a 29-year-old Univ. of Tennessee alum -- was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 draft. Last March, he inked a three-year deal worth $33 million to play for Detroit.