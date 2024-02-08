Kings Troll Detroit, Play Aiyuk's Catch Vs. Lions During Pistons Player Intros

Fans in Detroit are still lickin' their wounds after the crushing NFC Championship loss ... and things didn't get any better for Motor City sports fans last night when they were trolled by the Sacramento Kings!

But, Big D got the last laugh!

The last place Detroit Pistons were in Sactown Wednesday night, and for some reason, the Kings (29-21) chose video violence, playing lowlights from the Lions' loss to the San Francisco 49ers during player introductions.

Lmao the @SacramentoKings played this through the Pistons entire lineup introduction.

The Kings played the key Brandon Aiyuk catch, where the ball bounced off Lions DB Kindle Vildor's helmet ... a miraculous play that ended up being the start of the end for the Lions, who blew a 17-point lead, losing 34-31. Crushing. And, they put it on repeat.

The bright side for Detroit fans ... the Pistons players seemed to take things personally.

Jaden Ivey balled out, scoring a career-high 37 points. Ivey’s breakout performance gave Pistons fans some sweet revenge, shocking one of the better teams in the NBA, 133-120.

Jaden Ivey dropped a career-high 37 PTS to lead the Pistons to the road win in Sacramento!



37 PTS / 5-7 3PM / 6 REB / 7 AST

Just the Pistons winning alone is news ... they're having a historically bad year, once losing 28 consecutive games.