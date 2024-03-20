NFL's Cameron Sutton Wanted By Cops Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton is a wanted man in Florida ... cops say they're looking to arrest him after he was allegedly involved in a violent incident with a woman earlier this month.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the alleged victim in the case called cops at around 4:52 AM on March 7 claiming she had just been roughed up by Sutton.

During the call, cops say she told dispatch she was in fear for her life.

However, an HCSCO spokesperson tells TMZ Sports ... Sutton was gone by time the officers arrived -- and ever since, they've been having trouble tracking him down.

We're told they've attempted to locate the 29-year-old at his residence in Pinellas County to no avail. Cops say they've also tried to call him, though his phone has apparently been shut off.

HCSO officials put out a "Warrant Wednesday" post on X on Wednesday morning seeking the public's help in finding the NFL player ... writing, "He is wanted for Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB."

"If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron Sutton, please call 813-247-8200."

Sutton has been playing in the NFL since 2017 ... beginning his career with the Steelers. In 2023, he signed a 3-year, $33 MILLION contract to join Detroit. He started 17 games in his first year with the Lions, recording one interception and 65 total tackles.