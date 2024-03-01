Ex-NFL OL Chad Wheeler Sentenced To 81 Months In Prison ... For Attack On Girlfriend

Chad Wheeler -- a former New York Giants offensive lineman -- was just sentenced to 81 months in prison ... after he was convicted in November of roughing up his girlfriend during a violent encounter in 2021.

The 30-year-old learned his fate inside a King County, Wash. courtroom on Friday ... in front of some of his family and friends -- as well as the victim in the case, Alleah Taylor.

In addition to the nearly seven-year sentence, the judge also ordered Wheeler to have no contact with Taylor ... and to pay restitution as well. The sentence, according to court documents, is scheduled to begin immediately.

Wheeler was found guilty of one count of first-degree assault domestic violence back on Nov. 9 ... nearly three years after Taylor said he almost killed her during an altercation at their Washington apartment.

Taylor claimed Wheeler attacked her after she refused his orders to bow down to him. She alleged the football player grabbed her, threw her on a bed and choked her until she was unconscious.

Taylor said Wheeler was so violent, she suffered a concussion and an arm injury that required metal hardware to fix.

On Thursday night, just hours before Wheeler's sentencing took place, Taylor wrote on her X page, "Sending Chad to prison tomorrow!"

"I appreciate everyone that has supported me and the legal process to make this happen! It’s been a long road but we are finally here and finally receiving justice!"

For the first time, the woman who says she was attacked by former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler is speaking out.



Wheeler pleaded not guilty to 3 charges, including domestic violence assault.



Alleah Taylor spoke exclusively with @JerickaDuncan for @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/HMQAh3Md6o — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 10, 2021 @CBSMornings