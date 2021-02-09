Chad Wheeler GF Alleah Taylor Speaks About Attack, NFL Lineman 'Terrified Me'

Breaking News

The woman who claims she was brutally beaten by NFL lineman Chad Wheeler is speaking out about the incident -- saying he couldn't care less about her after nearly beating her to death.

The woman, Alleah Taylor, sat down with CBS reporter Jericka Duncan to describe the Jan. 22 incident, which ended with her being hospitalized for serious injuries.

"I had touched my face and I had looked down and there was blood on my hand," Taylor said in the interview (which airs Wednesday) ... "and I remember getting up and running to the bathroom."

TOMORROW: The ex-girlfriend of former Seattle Seahawks' Chad Wheeler is speaking out.



Alleah Taylor told @JerickaDuncan about the moments after last month's reported domestic assault.



We'll have more of our exclusive interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/JjggKpcbj3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 9, 2021 @CBSThisMorning

"Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway and he was sipping his smoothie and he was like, 'Wow you're still alive?!'"

Taylor says she's "grateful" the 6'7", 315-pound lineman stopped the attack -- but she says the NFL player acted like it was no big deal.

"I'm grateful he didn't grab me in that moment. I was able to run to the bathroom. He went back to the living room to continue eating."

"I had texted his dad too and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. Chad's dad called him while he was eating and I was in the bathroom. And he answered and he didn't have any worry at all. Chad was like, 'I'm just eating dinner, nothing's going on.' And that terrified me."

Wheeler was later arrested and hit with three criminals charges -- including 1st-degree domestic violence assault -- over the incident. It took 3 cops to subdue him in a wild struggle, documented in the police reports.