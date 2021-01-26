NFL's Chad Wheeler Arrested After Alleged Fight W/ GF, 'Dislocated Arm & Bleeding'

Breaking News

Seattle Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly got in a "physical fight" with his girlfriend ... and the allegations against the NFL player are disturbing.

Wheeler -- a 27-year-old who was a star at USC before his pro career began in 2017 -- was involved in an altercation with his GF in Kent, Wash. Late Friday night, according to a police report obtained by The Seattle Times.

In the report, officers say they responded to a call that a woman had locked herself in a bathroom and called 911 claiming she was being "killed" following a fight with her BF.

The woman reportedly told cops that she was bleeding and had suffered a dislocated arm.

When cops arrived, they said in the report they heard screaming coming from the residence. When they entered the home, they said they continued to hear screaming coming from the bathroom -- where they say they found Wheeler standing next to the woman.

Cops in the report say they were told the altercation began after the woman refused to bow to the NFL player. Cops say that's when Wheeler allegedly grabbed the woman, threw her on the bed, and choked her until she was unconscious.

According to the report, when the woman regained consciousness, Wheeler said, "Wow you're alive?"

Cops say that's when the woman locked herself into the bathroom to call for help.

FYI -- in the report, officers say Wheeler is 6'7", 310 pounds. They say the woman is 5'9", 145 pounds.

Wheeler -- who was described in the report as uncooperative with officers -- was arrested and eventually booked on a domestic violence charge.

Jail records show Wheeler was booked at 1:19 A.M. on Saturday ... and released at 9:18 A.M. on Tuesday.

The Seahawks released a statement on the incident on Monday night, saying, "We are aware of the situation and still gathering information."

Wheeler went undrafted in 2017 but was signed by the NY Giants after the draft ... and went on to start 19 games for the team in '17 and '18.