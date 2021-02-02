NFL's Mark Walton Arrested After Alleged Pizza Hut Meltdown, Violent Outburst

Breaking News

NFL running back Mark Walton has been arrested again ... and this time, cops say it's all 'cause the 23-year-old lost his mind over a failed Pizza Hut order.

Walton allegedly tried to smash a glass window at a Pizza Hut in Miami at around 11 P.M. on Jan. 31, before getting into a fight with his cousin, who was trying to restrain the NFL player, according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports.

So, what triggered the alleged pizza shop meltdown? This is where things get even more bizarre.

Walton told cops he was "disrespected over the phone by one of the employees" -- so he apparently went to the shop in person to confront the staff.

Once Walton arrived to the eatery, a witness says he flipped out because his order was canceled -- "and started banging on the windows trying to pull on the door to gain entry to the business to confront one of the employees."

At one point during the madness, witnesses say Walton's cousin tried to physically remove the running back from the premises ... but Walton refused to go and attacked the guy instead.

Cops noticed Walton's cousin had obvious injuries -- so they called for paramedics. Walton's cousin refused to explain exactly how he was injured.

Walton was eventually arrested and booked him on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. At the station, he took a smiling mug shot.

Of course, this is far from Walton's first brush with the law ... he's been arrested several times in the last couple years, including once in 2019 when a pregnant woman accused him of punching her.

Walton -- who was drafted by the Bengals in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft -- was waived by Cincy in 2019 after an arrest.

The Miami Dolphins signed him a short time later ... but they too released him after an arrest.