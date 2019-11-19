NFL's Mark Walton Arrested For Allegedly Punching Pregnant Woman

Breaking News

The Miami Dolphins cut running back Mark Walton on Tuesday after the NFL player was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman pregnant with his child, officials say.

The 22-year-old player was busted in Davie, Florida -- near Ft. Lauderdale -- after cops say he pushed the woman against the wall Tuesday around 4:15 AM and punched her several times in the face and head.

Cops say the woman is 5 weeks pregnant with Walton's child -- and note that Walton was made aware of the pregnancy on 11/17.

According to the police report, the responding officer claims the woman had swelling on her left eye.

Walton was booked for aggravated battery against a pregnant person -- a 2nd-degree felony which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The Dolphins immediately cut Walton when they learned about the allegations -- with GM Chris Grier saying, "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time."

Walton is currently serving a 4-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from 3 arrests that all went down earlier this year.

In fact, TMZ Sports obtained video from a March 12 incident showing cops using a taser to subdue Walton following a high-speed chase in a rented BMW.

Cops say Walton -- a 4th round draft pick out of the Univ. of Miami -- was speeding and weaving through traffic in the Miami area when he came to an abrupt stop in the front yard of somebody's home.