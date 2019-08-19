Mark Walton Cuts Sweet Plea Deal To Close Out Gun, Drugs & Battery Cases
8/19/2019 11:07 AM PT
Miami Dolphins RB Mark Walton just cut a sweet plea deal with prosecutors ... his gun, drugs and battery cases are all now closed -- and the dude won't have to spend a second more behind bars for any of his alleged crimes.
Walton was arrested three separate times in the past year -- once for marijuana possession, once for an alleged battery, and the third for leading cops on a wild police chase.
TMZ Sports obtained footage of the third arrest ... and you can see in the video, Walton in BIG trouble with officers -- getting tased and still managing to flea the scene.
In total, Walton was facing six charges for the three arrests ... including a felony gun charge. He was facing YEARS in prison if convicted.
But, we spoke with Walton's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, on Monday ... and he tells us Walton reached a deal with prosecutors in court to close everything out.
Gottlieb says in exchange for pleading no contest to a misdemeanor gun charge ... Walton had every other one of his charges dismissed.
His punishment, per Gottlieb, was six months of non-reporting probation. Gottlieb also says Walton will have to complete a driving course.
It's great news for the 22-year-old ... the tailback just signed a deal with the Dolphins this offseason, and is fighting like hell to make the team's roster.
Walton was a Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round pick back in 2018 ... but he was cut by the team after his third arrest in April.
Walton has only rushed for 34 yards in his NFL career ... but he was stud at the University of Miami, running for 2,006 yards and 26 TDs from 2015-2017.
