Mark Walton Cuts Sweet Plea Deal To Close Out Gun, Drugs & Battery Cases

Miami Dolphins RB Mark Walton just cut a sweet plea deal with prosecutors ... his gun, drugs and battery cases are all now closed -- and the dude won't have to spend a second more behind bars for any of his alleged crimes.

Walton was arrested three separate times in the past year -- once for marijuana possession, once for an alleged battery, and the third for leading cops on a wild police chase.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the third arrest ... and you can see in the video, Walton in BIG trouble with officers -- getting tased and still managing to flea the scene.

In total, Walton was facing six charges for the three arrests ... including a felony gun charge. He was facing YEARS in prison if convicted.

But, we spoke with Walton's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, on Monday ... and he tells us Walton reached a deal with prosecutors in court to close everything out.

Gottlieb says in exchange for pleading no contest to a misdemeanor gun charge ... Walton had every other one of his charges dismissed.

His punishment, per Gottlieb, was six months of non-reporting probation. Gottlieb also says Walton will have to complete a driving course.

It's great news for the 22-year-old ... the tailback just signed a deal with the Dolphins this offseason, and is fighting like hell to make the team's roster.

Walton was a Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round pick back in 2018 ... but he was cut by the team after his third arrest in April.