NFL's Mark Walton Tased In Crazy Arrest Video, 'Get On The F*cking Ground!'

TMZ Sports has obtained video of ex-Cincinnati Bengals RB Mark Walton's arrest earlier this year ... and it's wild -- showing the NFL player getting tased ... and getting up and running away!!

The former Miami Hurricanes star was arrested last month stemming from a March 12 incident where cops say he led them on a crazy high-speed chase in his rented BMW.

Cops say Walton -- a 4th-round draft pick last year out of the Univ. of Miami -- was speeding and weaving through traffic in the Miami area when he came to an abrupt stop in the front yard of somebody's home.

You can see in the video what happens next ... cops order the running back to the ground -- but he gets up and runs away.

While the officers are chasing him -- they hit him with a taser ... but he pulls out the prongs and keeps going!!!

Walton shockingly loses the cops ... but when the officers search his car ... they say they found weed, a carbine rifle and ammunition.

Walton later surrendered on April 4.

Walton -- who was cut by Cincinnati after the incident -- is now facing a felony and 3 misdemeanor charges ... and could spend at least 5 years behind bars if convicted.

It's the third time the running back has been arrested in the last few months -- he was busted for weed back in January, and was also hit with a battery charge after he allegedly snatched a phone from a neighbor at his condo in February.

Walton rushed for 34 yards on 14 carries in his rookie season with the Bengals last year.