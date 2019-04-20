Erik Kramer Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case

Erik Kramer Avoids Jail Time In Dom. Violence Case

Erik Kramer just caught a huge break in his domestic violence case ... the ex-Bears QB won't spend a day behind bars despite admitting to roughing up his wife last year.

Kramer was arrested after he told cops he got physical with Cortney Baird during a fight at their Agoura Hills home in June 2018.

Baird claimed Kramer flipped out after she confronted him about an argument the two previously had ... saying Erik got violent and threw various household items at her.

Kramer was eventually charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for the incident ... and faced up to six months in jail if convicted.

But, TMZ Sports has learned the judge ordered Erik into an 18-month mental health diversion program ... meaning if he keeps his nose clean for the next year and a half, his charge will be dropped.

We're told Kramer is due back in court in August for a progress report hearing.

Kramer started 67 games in his 10-year NFL career ... throwing for over 15,000 and 92 TDs.