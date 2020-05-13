NFL's Mark Walton Battery Charge Dropped In Alleged Pregnant Woman Attack

Exclusive Details

Huge news for NFL running back Mark Walton -- prosecutors have dropped the aggravated battery charge stemming from an alleged violent incident in Florida with his pregnant girlfriend.

"The case was dismissed," Walton's attorney, Michael A. Gottlieb, tells TMZ Sports.

When asked why prosecutors decided to drop the charge, he told us, "The only thing I'm going to say is after months of talking with prosecutors, this was the most appropriate way to resolve this case."

As we previously reported, the 23-year-old -- who played for the Miami Dolphins before the incident -- was facing 15 years in prison after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend around 4 AM in November 2019.

The woman called 911 and told the operator straight-up -- "My boyfriend beat me up."

When cops arrived, the woman told officers Walton pushed her against a wall and punched her several times in the face and head, even though he KNEW she was 5 weeks pregnant.

A responding officer reported the woman had swelling on her left eye.

Walton was ultimately arrested and booked for aggravated battery against a pregnant person -- a 2nd-degree felony which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

But, during a hearing (over Zoom) on Wednesday, prosecutors formally dropped the case against Walton, Gottlieb says.

Walton isn't entirely out of the woods ... NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the NFL is still investigating and he could be subject to league discipline if he signs with another team.