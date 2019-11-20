NFL's Mark Walton Faces Judge In Handcuffs, Must Stay Away from Pregnant Accuser

Play video content Breaking News

Here's ex-NFL player Mark Walton -- facing a judge Wednesday while in handcuffs -- and being ordered to stay away from the pregnant woman he allegedly attacked.

22-year-old Walton -- who was cut by the Miami Dolphins following Tuesday's arrest -- appeared in a Broward County Courtroom for his arraignment looking like a defeated person.

During the hearing, prosecutors not only listed the allegations against Walton -- that he beat up a woman who's 5 weeks pregnant with his child -- but also listed off his long criminal history .. and quite frankly, it was really sad.

Walton has been arrested a bunch of times for various reasons over the years ... from weed to DUI, to weapons charges and battery -- and while not everything has stuck, it's clear he's got problems.

Because of his rap sheet, the judge ultimately ordered Walton to stay away from the alleged victim -- no contact, no phone calls, texts, social media, etc.

He was also ordered to surrender ANY weapons he's got and must undergo a substance abuse evaluation along with any necessary follow up.

The judge also set Walton's bond at $10,000.

The Dolphins cut the former 2018 4th-round pick out of Miami shortly after learning of the incident, saying in a statement, "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously."

Walton is currently serving a 4-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from 3 arrests that all went down earlier this year.