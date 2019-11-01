Antonio Brown Ripped for Bragging About Parenting Kids without Nannies

Breaking News IMAGN

Antonio Brown was TRYING to explain how his life has changed since being cut by the New England Patriots ... but he's not getting props from fans, he's getting crushed online.

"When I was in the league everyone did everything for me," Brown tweeted ... "Literally handicap me!"

"I’m back cooking; shopping taking care kids all me no nannies chefs trainers or baby mamas me dolo all self Care."

We get it, Brown is trying to say that he's taking control of his own life and relying less on hired help now that a once-guaranteed $50 million NFL windfall is no sure thing.

Problem for AB ... people are KILLING HIM for the statement online. Here are some of the comments ...

-- "Like the rest of us been doing our whole lives. Welcome to reality. Ain’t no prizes down here," @FreeRangeChick

-- "Do you want a gold star or some recognition for being a responsible father? Congratulations I guess," @tjoreilly80

-- "Welcome to the real world, now imagine doing all of that and making 50k per year," @chip_solomon

-- "bragging about being a real adult and father....good look," @LStocks86

-- "Thoughts & Prayers for you AB for having to cook your own food. I am thinking of you during this difficult time," @TurtlesTakes