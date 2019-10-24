Antonio Brown Agrees To Retake Condo-Trashing Depo During NFL's Week 12

Exclusive TMZ.com

Antonio Brown is making his return!!!

... to another courthouse -- 'cause the NFL star has just agreed to retake his deposition in his condo-trashing lawsuit on Dec. 12, after the first one ended in complete disaster.

Remember, AB -- who's been teamless since his release from the Patriots last month -- is being sued for allegedly trashing his fancy Miami-area condo last year.

But, during his first deposition in the case last month ... the attorneys for the place -- The Mansions at Acqualina -- say he was a complete monster during the proceedings.

Play video content

In court docs, they allege Brown showed up late ... "chanted over and over" during questioning -- and was overall "defiant" and "profane."

They also allege AB inexplicably left the depo early ... saying out of nowhere he gave them a 5-minute countdown and walked out of the office building long before the meeting was scheduled to end.

Play video content

Opposing counsel demanded the judge order AB to sit for a second depo -- but before the matter went before the court, Brown's team agreed to the request.

They even set a date and location ... Dec. 12 (during the NFL's Week 12) at the Dade County Courthouse.

In fact, Brown's hearing is slated for just hours before the Jets kick off against the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football."