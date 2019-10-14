Barstool's Dave Portnoy Hates Antonio Brown, But I'd Welcome Him Back to Pats!

... But I'd Welcome Him Back to the Pats!!!

Barstool Sports honcho Dave Portnoy is officially OFF the Antonio Brown bandwagon ... telling TMZ Sports he hates the WR now -- but he's open to change!!!

Remember, Portnoy sort of defended Brown after the Raiders cut his ass back in Sept. and then sung his praises once Dave's beloved New England Patriots brought him on board.

But, now that Bill Belichick and company kicked AB to the curb, how does Dave feel about the embattled wideout now?!?

"Hate him now," Portnoy says ... "When he's on the Patriots, I love him. When he's not on the Patriots, I hate him."

But, Portnoy admits he's not really trying to judge AB's character -- he's a fan of anyone who can help his team win. And, it seems obvious Dave thinks Brown can help (let's face it, the guy's a monster on the field).

Brown -- who recently filed a grievance against the Patriots and Raiders -- went on social media last week and suggested the Pats give him a second chance since he believes New England is gonna be on the hook for paying him roughly $10 mil in salary anyway.

Dave ain't opposed to the idea ... but says if Pats management makes it clear they want no part of AB, Portnoy will "fall in line" and swear off the WR too.