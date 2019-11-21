NFL's Mark Walton Bizarrely Skips & Sprints Out Of Jail ... After Battery Arrest

Bizarre scene at a Florida jailhouse Wednesday night ... NFL RB Mark Walton skipped and sprinted past a line of reporters after he bonded out -- all while making weird noises.

The former Miami Dolphins player had been locked behind bars in Broward County after he was accused of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face and head on Tuesday.

But, Walton posted $10,000 bond ... and when he was confronted by media members outside the jail, his strange actions were all caught on video.

The 22-year-old danced, skipped, made high-pitch noises ... and then sprinted toward a car to take him away from the scene.

As we previously reported, Walton is accused of pushing the woman -- who's 5-weeks pregnant with his baby --- against a wall and punching her "several times" in the face and head at around 4:15 AM ET on Tuesday.

In a police report from the incident, cops say Walton found out about the pregnancy just two days before the alleged attack.

In 911 audio obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear the woman sobbing over the incident ... telling dispatch, "My boyfriend beat me up!"

Play video content

Walton has been charged with aggravated battery against a pregnant person -- a 2nd-degree felony which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He's been ordered by a judge to have NO contact with the woman while he's out of jail.

For their part, the Dolphins almost immediately cut Walton after learning of the arrest, saying, "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously."