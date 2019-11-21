Antonio Brown Countersues Rape Accuser, You Basically Ruined My Career

Breaking News Getty

Antonio Brown is countersuing the woman accusing him of rape -- claiming Britney Taylor is LYING and has "all but ruined Brown's career."

The NFL star filed documents Wednesday lashing back at Taylor who sued Brown back in September. In her suit, Taylor claims AB sexually assaulted her 3 different times ... including a violent rape in 2018.

31-year-old Brown has previously denied the allegations -- but now he's going after Taylor for defamation.

"In summary, after enduring a failed business endeavor and also failing to gain the relationship status she desired with Brown, Taylor began a vicious campaign of lies and deceit targeting Brown both personally and professionally," Brown's says in docs obtained by ESPN.

"Taylor's acts have all but ruined Brown's career, causing him to lose a number of substantial and lucrative business contracts, and impacting the public persona in such a manner as to cause Brown and his family significant personal and financial harm."

Brown has claimed Taylor -- a former gymnast -- only filed the suit to punish him for refusing to invest $1.6 million in a gymnastics "business project" back in 2017.

Taylor's attorney David Haas has issued a new statement in response to Brown's countersuit, saying, "Antonio Brown countersued the woman he raped and blamed her for the self-destructive conduct that led to the demise of his NFL career."

"In the past, Defendant Brown has used intimidation to avoid responsibility for his actions. However, Ms. Taylor will not be bullied and remains steadfast in holding Defendant Brown accountable."

Taylor and Brown met at Central Michigan, where they were both student athletes. After Brown went pro, both sides say Taylor worked for AB as a personal trainer. AB claims they DID have a sexual relationship but he's adamant it was consensual.

BEFORE the lawsuit was filed, the Oakland Raiders had released the WR after feuding with the team's general manager over fines.

Brown has been on a mission to get back in the NFL -- just this week, he publicly apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft after making light of his prostitution scandal.