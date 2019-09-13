Antonio Brown Expected To Play Sunday for Patriots Despite Rape Allegations

Breaking News Getty

Antonio Brown should pack his bags ... the WR is expected to travel to Miami and play for the New England Patriots on Sunday, despite facing very serious rape allegations.

Brown practiced with Pats on both Wednesday and Thursday (and worked out at Tom Brady's TB12 facility) ... and now NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says all signs are pointing to AB being active.

"Generally with Bill Belichick, the way it works is if you practice on Wednesday, then you are preparing to play," Rapoport says.

From @gmfb: The #Patriots are getting WR Antonio Brown ready to play, and at this point, there is nothing in place to halt his debut. pic.twitter.com/W2OHfS8Rnm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2019 @RapSheet

Earlier this week, Belichick wouldn't commit to an answer when asked if AB would play on Sunday ... telling the media the team was taking things one day at a time.

But, as Ian pointed out, AB wouldn't be getting reps at practice if he wasn't expected to play -- that's just the Belichick way.

As for as his eligibility, neither the NFL nor New England has said Antonio CAN'T play ... despite a new lawsuit that was filed on Monday in which Britney Taylor alleges AB raped her in Miami back in 2018.

In her suit, Taylor also accuses Brown of inappropriate sexual acts in 2017 ... including one incident where she says Brown "began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back."

For his part, Brown -- through his attorney, Darren Heitner, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus -- has strongly denied the allegations.

Since the case is civil, and NOT criminal -- NFL officials didn't rush to place Brown on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which would almost certainly have happened had charges been filed.

Rapoport reported Friday morning if Brown doesn't play -- it'll likely be due to football reasons and NOT the new accusations against the embattled wide out.

Remember, the guy is still dealing with injured feet due to a cryotherapy mishap.

"Nothing has stepped in and stopped Antonio from being eligible to play," Rapoport said. "It certainly seems like that is the direction things are going to go in New England."