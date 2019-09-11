Bill Belichick Says Antonio Brown Will Practice, But Dodges Rape Questions

Play video content New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says Antonio Brown WILL practice with the team on Wednesday while the organization continues to investigate rape allegations against the WR.

But, when it comes to AB playing on Sunday, Bill would not commit to an answer saying, "We're taking it one day at a time."

Bill was also asked if the team knew about the rape allegations BEFORE they signed him to a 1-year contract worth up to $15 million over the weekend ... and he punted on that question.

Belichick constantly deflected and was combative with reporters -- especially when asked if AB spoke with the team about the situation.

Belichick told reporters he already answered that question -- to which a reporter fired back, "No, you didn't."

The reporter told Belichick that fans had a right to know if the team knowingly got into bed with a WR who was being accused of rape.

What Belichick did say was that the Patriots have "looked into the situation. We're taking it very seriously ... all the way through the organization."

Regarding Antonio's statement on the case -- AB adamantly denies the allegations -- Bill said, "They are what they are."

Bill constantly tried to turn the conversation back to the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins -- and then told the media, "I appreciate all the questions and what's been said is what's been said."