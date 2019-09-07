Antonio Brown Demands Release After Raiders Fine $215,000

TMZ.com

Antonio Brown has gone ballistic again ... this time demanding to be released from his $50 million contract with the Oakland Raiders.

Antonio spelled it out in an Instagram post on Saturday morning, saying "Release me @Raiders #NOMore."

He also posted a pic of a quote ... "You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what's best for you."

Here's what triggered the craziness. Late Friday night, the Raiders decided to fine Brown $215k for conduct detrimental to the team over an altercation with GM Mike Mayock on Sept. 4. The way the story goes ... Brown exploded on Mayock, allegedly threatening to sock him in the face while calling him a "cracker." Brown's outrage stemmed from a previous $15k fine for missing team workouts.

Brown reached out to reporter Jeff Darlington and complained the $215k fine voids nearly $30 million in guaranteed money from his Raiders' contract. This pissed him off enough to go on social media and ask to be released.

He's certainly drawing a line in the sand, telling Darlington, "No way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week."

The last 24 hours have been wild to say the least -- Brown posted a video Friday night containing pieces of a phone conversation with head coach Jon Gruden. In the video, Gruden essentially tells Brown to cut the crap and get back on the field. Unclear if Gruden knew he was being recorded during the call. Now it seems Brown's career in Oakland is hangin' by a thread -- and the Raiders will likely make a decision in the next few hours.