Damian Lillard Says He Might Remove Raiders Tattoo If They Cut Antonio Brown

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NBA superstar Damian Lillard is a hardcore Raiders fan -- he's even got the logo tatted on his arm -- but if Oakland cuts Antonio Brown, Dame says he'd consider getting his ink REMOVED!!!

Lillard is from Oakland and proud of it ... hence the tattoo -- so when we saw him at the NBA 2k20 event in L.A. on Thursday, we had to ask about the drama between AB and Mike Mayock.

Of course, EVERYONE is waiting to see if the Raiders cut Brown for allegedly threatening to punch the team's general manager in the face during a heated altercation this week, but Lillard says he's standing with the WR.

"I don't think they should cut 'em," Lillard said ... "I think it's a 0% chance they cut AB."

"Because if they do that, I might have to get my tattoo removed."

Lillard might want to start researching laser removal specialists ... because there's a strong buzz Oakland could get rid of Brown as early as TODAY in order to get out of that massive $50 MILLION contract they signed him to.