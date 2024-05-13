Tyson Fury's Dad Bloodied After Headbutting Oleksandr Usyk's Team Member

Play video content

Tyson Fury's dad just went ballistic leading up to this weekend's big fight ... with John headbutting a member of Oleksandr Usyk's crew -- resulting in a bloody mess.

Fury and Usyk are slated to face off in Saudi Arabia on Saturday ... but the Gypsy King's pops couldn't leave the violence to the two boxers when their camps crossed paths on Monday.

The wild altercation broke out minutes ago ... with "Fury" and "Usyk" chants ringing throughout the room as John approached the Ukrainian fighter's group.

John was clearly unfazed about being outnumbered ... locking horns with someone in the front of the pack.

The two sides got broken up and things died down momentarily ... but when one dude started yelling "Usyk" in John's face again, he used his noggin as a weapon.

John was quickly dragged from the scene ... before turning around and yelling, "Show some respect" -- revealing his bloody forehead in the process.

John was asked about what exactly unfolded shortly after the incident ... and he explained "some little idiot" invaded his personal space, so he had to take action.

"SOME LITTLE IDIOT COME FORWARD, IN ME SPACE, HE GOT WHAT HE GOT AND THAT'S THE END OF IT"



John Fury reacts to clashing with Team Usyk 🗣



But, once cooler heads prevailed (and stopped leaking), John expressed his remorse.

"Sincere apologies to everybody involved," John said, according to Michael Benson. "It's just the way we are. Emotions and tensions are running high. He was a very disrespectful fella."

"If you come close in a fighting man's space, you're gonna cop for something. What matters to me is respect for my son and he wasn't showing any of it."

As for the blood, John said it doesn't bother him one bit -- after all, the Furys are fighters.