Tyson Fury Says He's Not Retiring, Lays Out 5 Fight Plan

WHEN's unclear, but put the IF question to bed ... 'cause Tyson Fury ain't quitting boxing, and absolutely, positively says he will return to the ring!

The legendary pugilist even laid out a tentative 5 fight blueprint ... and it's got some of the biggest names in the sport.

“I keep hearing talk of people saying that I should retire or that I’m going to retire soon or whatever. I ain’t retiring anywhere!" Fury, directly addressing the camera, told his social media followers.

Of course, 35-year-old Tyson was set to fight Oleksandr Usyk later this month, but was forced to pull out of the title fight after sustaining a wicked cut over his eye during a sparring sesh.

Given all he's accomplished, and with many fans commenting The Gypsy King didn't look like his dominant self against Francis Ngannou last year, some speculated he'd hang up his gloves.

But, not happening.

In fact, Fury has even laid out a road map for himself ... picking his next three opponents.

“I got two fights with Usyk, for the undisputed, twice. Then I’m going to fight [Anthony Joshua] at least once, maybe twice, if there’s a rematch, if he wants one after the first battering I’m going to give him.”

Tyson continued, announcing another major rematch is in the cards.

“Then I’m going to fight Ngannou again and that’s just the start, so that’s five little fights to wet your appetites with. I ain’t going nowhere, nowhere, 35-year-old prime of my life and I’m ready to smash on.”

That'll be music to Francis' ears. The former UFC champ recently told us he wasn't interested in fighting the winner of Fury-Usyk ... no, he just wants a rematch with Tyson!

